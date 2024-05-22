Menu
Geopolitics

Egypt Threatens to Withdraw from Gaza Ceasefire Mediation Amid CNN Report Controversy

By: Naija247news

Date:

CAIRO, May 22 (Reuters) – Egypt threatened on Wednesday to withdraw from its role as a mediator in Gaza ceasefire negotiations following a CNN report alleging that Egyptian intelligence altered the terms of a recent truce proposal, thereby derailing a deal.

“Attempts to cast doubt and offend Egypt’s mediation efforts… will only lead to further complications of the situation in Gaza and the entire region and may push Egypt to completely withdraw from its mediation in the current conflict,” stated Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt’s State Information Service, on social media.

According to CNN, Egyptian intelligence changed the terms of a ceasefire proposal that Israel had agreed to earlier in May. When Hamas announced on May 6 that it had accepted the agreement, it was not the proposal that U.S. and Qatari mediators thought had been submitted for review.

The reported changes by Egyptian intelligence led to anger and recriminations among U.S., Israeli, and Qatari officials, resulting in an impasse in the talks.

The CIA, whose director William Burns has been leading the U.S. mediation efforts, declined to comment on the report.

Rashwan emphasized that Egypt’s mediation role was the result of “repeated requests and insistence” from Israel and the U.S. He also noted that some parties had recently directed blame towards Egyptian and Qatari mediators, accusing them of bias.

Tensions between Egypt and Israel have been growing over the Israeli military operation in Rafah, located at the southern end of the Gaza Strip near the Egyptian border. Since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, Egypt has expressed concern that Israel’s campaign could push residents of the Palestinian enclave across its border, prompting Egypt to bolster security.

