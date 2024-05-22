Menu
EFCC Under Fire for Alleged Inaction on N500 Billion Embezzlement Case

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is under intense scrutiny and criticism for its perceived failure to investigate and prosecute a former Governor of Delta State accused of looting a staggering N500 billion in state funds.

The allegations, extensively reported, outline a complex embezzlement scheme involving the former Governor, his family, and associates. Despite the seriousness of the accusations and purported evidence, the EFCC has not taken tangible action, leading to widespread outrage and disbelief.

In a briefing on Wednesday, the Network Against Corruption and Trafficking Initiative (NACAT), a prominent anti-corruption organization, expressed frustration and disappointment at the EFCC’s apparent lack of progress.

Tega Oghenedoro, Executive Director of NACAT, stated, “We have submitted petitions, provided evidence, and followed up with the EFCC, but it seems like they are not interested in pursuing this case. It’s unacceptable that a case of this magnitude is being swept under the carpet.”

NACAT accused the EFCC of selective prosecution, alleging that the commission prioritizes politically expedient cases while ignoring others of equal gravity.

Stanley Ugabe, Operations Manager of NACAT, asserted, “This is a clear case of corruption and abuse of power, and the EFCC’s inaction is a betrayal of public trust.”

Nigeria’s Ex-president Obasanjo Urges African Leaders to Rethink Western-Inherited Democracy
