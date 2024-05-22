Menu
Ecobank Grows Profit by 249% In Q1-2024

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) posted a pre-tax profit of N201.5 billion during the quarter ending March 31, 2024. This marks a 249% year-on-year growth from the N57.7 billion posted during the corresponding quarter in 2023.

The banking group, which is listed on both the Nigerian Exchange (NGX) and the West African Economic and Monetary Union (UEMOA) released its financial statements in Nigerian Naira (NGN) and the US Dollar (USD). In USD terms, the group’s pre-tax profit grew to $150 million in Q1 2024, marking a 20% YoY growth from the $125.1 million posted in Q1 2023.

In Q1 2024, ETI hit a whopping N904.2 billion in gross earnings, marking a 193% YoY growth from N308.1 billion gross earnings posted in Q1 2023. However, in USD terms, there was a marginal 1% YoY growth in gross earnings to $673.9 million from $668 million in Q1 2023.

The group’s gross earnings during the quarter were majorly driven by the 194.3% YoY growth in interest income to N608.3 billion, from N207.2 billion as of Q1 2023. In USD terms, the group’s interest income hit $453.4 million during the quarter, marking a 1% growth from the $449.3 million posted in Q1 2023.

Despite growing by 33% in NGN terms during the quarter to N34.7 trillion, the group’s total assets declined by 3% to $26.5 billion from $27.2 billion at the start of the year. This massive distortion was caused by the 27% devaluation in the Naira from N952/$ as of January 1, 2024, to N1304/$ as of March 31, 2024.

During the quarter, Nigeria was the least contributing geographical segment of the business. Ecobank Nigeria generated a net interest income of N30.7 billion in Q1 2024, compared with N147.3 billion generated in Anglophone West Africa (Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Gambia, and Guinea). Ecobank generated N133.7 billion in net interest income from the UEMOA region, and N118 billion from the Central, Eastern, and Southern Africa (CESA) region.

Ecobank Nigeria is also the least contributor to the total assets of the group. It currently contributes a total asset of N4.8 trillion, representing 14% of the group’s total assets. In contrast, Ecobank UEMOA contributes 39% of the group’s total assets with N13.5 trillion. While Ecobank AWA contributes 19% of group’s total assets with N6.6 trillion.

The bank in Nigeria generated a pre-tax profit of N5 billion in Q1 2023, marking a 51% YoY growth from the N3.3 billion posted in Q1 2023. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

