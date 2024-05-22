DMO Secures N4.9 Trillion of Approved N7.3 Trillion for Ways and Means Securitisation

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it has raised N4.9 trillion out of the N7.3 trillion approved for Ways and Means securitisation.

Patience Oniha, Director General of the DMO, disclosed this during an interactive session with primary dealers in the federal government securities market in Lagos. “For the Ways and Means, out of the N7 trillion approved for securitisation, we have raised N4.905 trillion,” Oniha stated.

Oniha highlighted that the domestic financial market remains a crucial source of funding for the federal government. She further revealed that N4.5 trillion has been borrowed to partially finance the N6 trillion budget deficit, with plans to cover the remaining deficit through new domestic borrowing. “Out of the new domestic borrowing of N6 trillion, we have raised N4.5 trillion,” she added.

Recalling the period during COVID-19 when international markets were closed, Oniha noted that the government successfully raised the full amount needed to fund the budget. “Last year, we raised N7 trillion as new domestic borrowing. It speaks to the size of the domestic market, its resilience, and its sophistication, unlike we have in many African markets,” she said.

Oniha praised the progress of the financial sector and emphasized that the interactive session was a strategic meeting to plan for the future. Nadia Zakari, President of the Financial Market Dealers Association (FMDA), also spoke at the session, noting the evolving and unique nature of the Nigerian business environment and the importance of these sessions for informed decision-making.

The National Assembly approved President Bola Tinubu’s request for the securitisation of the outstanding N7.3 trillion Ways and Means debt balance on December 30, 2023.

