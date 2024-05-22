Disco to Disconnect Unijos Over N80m Debt

May 22, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The University of Jos is grappling with a steep increase in its monthly electricity bill, which has surged by 300% to N80 million as threats of disconnection looms.

The management of the Jos Electricity Distribution (JED) Plc has already issued a disconnection threat due to the institution over unpaid bills, adding to the university’s financial woes.

This sharp rise in costs was disclosed by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Tanko Ishaya, during a peaceful protest led by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) at the institution.

According to him, costs went from N20-30 million to a staggering N80 million due to recent tariff hikes, especially affecting Band A consumers, NAN reported.

Prof. Ishaya highlighted the severe financial strain this increase places on the university, noting that the monthly allocation from the government is grossly insufficient to cover the new electricity expenses.

“We budgeted between N20 to N30 million monthly for our electricity bill, but with the new tariff, JED gave us a bill of N80 million for April,” Ishaya explained.

He further revealed that the university’s monthly overhead stands at just N14 million, a figure dwarfed by the current electricity costs.

In an effort to manage these essential services, the university recently increased student charges, but this measure has proven inadequate.(www.naija247news.com).

