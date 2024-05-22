Diesel Price at Dangote Refinery Soars by 17% Amid Naira Depreciation

The price of Automotive Gas Oil (diesel) produced by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery has surged from N940/litre to N1,100/litre due to the recent depreciation of the naira against the US dollar. This marks a significant increase from the prices announced earlier this year.

In April, The PUNCH reported that the Dangote refinery reduced diesel and aviation fuel prices to N940/litre and N980/litre, respectively. This reduction followed a decrease on April 17, when diesel prices were cut from N1,200/litre to N1,000/litre.

Despite these reductions, recent developments indicate a sharp rise in diesel prices. According to sources, the price hike is attributed to the weakening of the naira. The National President of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Abubakar Maigandi, confirmed the increase, citing the rising exchange rate as the cause.

Oil marketers noted that while the refinery initially reduced prices, the cost has climbed back up, affecting both bulk and smaller volume purchases. Some dealers reported buying diesel at N1,200/litre.

The naira’s decline has significantly impacted commodity prices, including diesel. The National Public Relations Officer of IPMAN, Chief Ukadike Chinedu, explained that the refinery imports crude oil priced in dollars, thus the exchange rate fluctuations directly affect diesel prices.

In March and April, the naira appreciated against the dollar, bringing marginal relief to commodity prices. However, this trend reversed in May, with the naira trading above N1,400/$ for most of the month. The PUNCH reported on May 8 that the dollar was bought at N1,400 and sold at N1,425, reflecting the ongoing volatility in the foreign exchange market.

Marketers have expressed concern over the rising costs, emphasizing the need for stable exchange rates to manage the prices of refined products effectively.

