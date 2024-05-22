Customers of Eight Banks Pay N119.3 Billion in E-Business Service Charges in Q1 2024

Customers of eight commercial banks paid N119.3 billion in service charges for electronic business (e-biz) transactions in the first quarter of 2024 (Q1’24), marking a 65 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase from the N72.22 billion paid in Q1’23.

The banks included in this data are Guaranty Trust Bank (N11.26 billion), Zenith Bank (N19.9 billion), Access Bank (N33.28 billion), Fidelity Bank (N1.31 billion), Stanbic IBTC (N1.07 billion), United Bank for Africa (UBA) (N44.35 billion), FCMB Group (N5.08 billion), and Wema Bank (N3.01 billion).

The banks’ financial statements for Q1’24 also revealed that account maintenance fees paid by customers increased by 18.6 percent YoY, rising to N60.6 billion from N51.09 billion in Q1’23. Zenith Bank earned the highest account maintenance fees at N16.89 billion, followed by Access Bank with N13.8 billion, and Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) with N9.4 billion. Other banks’ earnings included UBA (N9.34 billion), Fidelity Bank (N4.94 billion), FCMB Group (N2.73 billion), Stanbic IBTC (N1.5 billion), and Wema Bank (N1.46 billion).

Further details showed that the total net fees and commission income of these eight banks stood at N341.71 billion in Q1’24, reflecting an 81.6 percent YoY increase from N188.14 billion in Q1’23.

According to the Nigerian Interbank Settlement System (NIBSS) e-payment transaction data for Q1’24, the value of electronic payment transactions grew by 89 percent YoY, reaching N257.73 trillion compared to N136.2 trillion in Q1’23. Similarly, the volume of electronic payment transactions increased by 8.3 percent YoY to 2.98 billion in Q1’24 from 2.75 billion in Q1’23.

Additionally, NIBSS Industry Bank Account data for Q1’24 showed that the number of active bank accounts stood at 219.64 million as of March 2024.

