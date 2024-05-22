Menu
South South

Cross River Assembly Impeaches Speaker Elvert Ekom Ayambem Over Fund Misappropriation Allegations

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Members of the Cross River State House of Assembly on Wednesday impeached Speaker Elvert Ekom Ayambem. The decision was supported by 17 members of the assembly, citing allegations of fund misappropriation.

The motion for impeachment was moved by Effiom Ekarika, representing Calabar South 1 Constituency, and seconded by Hon. Omang Charles Omang of Bekwarra State Constituency.

Ayambem, who represents Ikom 2 State Constituency, was elected Speaker of the 10th Cross River State House of Assembly in June 2023.

The last major crisis in the State House of Assembly occurred in 2022, when the Federal High Court in Abuja removed 20 members who had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). This move followed former state governor Ben Ayade’s defection to the APC in 2021. The court ruled that the legislators could not transfer their mandate to another political party after abandoning the one that sponsored them.

Idowu Peters
Idowu Peters

