CBN Mandates All BDCs to Reapply for Licences and Meet New Requirements by June 3

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has issued a directive requiring all existing Bureau de Change (BDC) operators to reapply for new operational licences. This announcement was made in a document titled “Regulatory and Supervisory Guidelines for Bureau De Change Operations in Nigeria” released on Wednesday.

“All existing BDCs shall re-apply for a new licence according to any of the tiers or licence categories of their choice as provided in the guidelines,” the document stated.

BDCs must meet the minimum capital requirements for their chosen licence category within six months, starting from June 3. Specifically, Tier 1 BDC operators must have a minimum capital requirement of N2 billion, while Tier 2 operators must maintain a minimum of N500 million.

Additionally, Tier 1 operators are required to pay a non-refundable application fee of N1 million and a non-refundable licence fee of N5 million. Tier 2 operators must pay a non-refundable application fee of N250,000 and a licence fee of N2 million.

“This Guidelines supersedes the Revised Operational Guidelines for Bureau De Change in Nigeria issued in November 2015 and all related circulars and directives. The Guidelines take effect from June 3, 2024,” the CBN stated.

