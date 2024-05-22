Menu
Business Leaders Fear Economic Slowdown as CBN Hikes Interest Rates Again

By: Godwin Okafor

Date:

Members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) and economists have voiced concerns over the recent hike in Nigeria’s benchmark interest rate (Monetary Policy Rate) by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC). They warn that the increase could severely impact businesses’ ability to repay loans.

At its 295th meeting on Tuesday, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor and MPC Chairman, Olayemi Cardoso, announced the committee’s decision to raise the interest rate by 150 basis points, from 24.74% to 26.25%. This marks the third consecutive increase this year, with a total rise of 750 basis points since February.

Defending the decision, Cardoso emphasized the need to curb inflation, noting that while year-on-year inflation rose in April, month-on-month measures of headline, food, and core inflation had declined. He stated that the tight monetary policy was beginning to show positive results.

Nigeria’s inflation rate reached 33.69% in April, with food inflation at 40.53%, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. Despite some improvement in the naira’s value earlier in the year, recent volatility has added to economic challenges.

However, OPS members and economists argue that the rate hikes are counterproductive. They fear that higher interest rates will exacerbate the difficulties faced by businesses, particularly those reliant on credit. CBN figures show that non-performing loans in the banking sector totaled over N1.5 trillion in 2023, with a non-performing loans ratio of 4.1%, below the 5.0% prudential requirement.

Segun Kuti-George, National Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Association of Small-Scale Industrialists, criticized the rate hike as insensitive, stating, “As long as the industrial sector cannot access cheap funds, we are joking.”

Gabriel Idahosa, President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, also opposed the increase, accusing the CBN of using the wrong metric to fight inflation. He emphasized that the real issue is the cost of production, not interest rates.

Dele Oye, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture, criticized the lack of engagement with private sector players in formulating monetary policies. He warned that the absence of a clear fiscal policy for 2024 leaves businesses in a state of uncertainty.

Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, expressed concern that the repeated rate hikes have not allowed businesses to recover, noting that interest rates are already nearing 30%. He argued that the extant Cash Reserve Ratio of 45% further dampens financial intermediation.

Former CBN Assistant Head of Research, Prof. Jonathan Aremu, acknowledged the potential negative impact on businesses but suggested that the MPC might have valid reasons based on broader economic data.

Overall, the OPS and economists are calling for a more balanced approach, emphasizing the need for comprehensive fiscal policies to complement the CBN’s monetary measures.

Godwin Okafor
