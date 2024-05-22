Biden Announces Plans to Visit Africa in February if Re-Elected

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to visit Africa in February, contingent on his re-election in the upcoming presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

“I plan on going in February after I am re-elected,” Biden stated while welcoming Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a two-day meeting and a state dinner.

As a Democratic incumbent, Biden is seeking another term in the November 5 election, where he faces his Republican rival, Trump.

Senior administration officials disclosed that Biden and Ruto’s discussions would cover a wide range of topics, including trade, debt relief, and international issues such as the situations in Haiti, Ukraine, and Sudan.

In a previous meeting in late November with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Biden hinted at a potential trip to Angola, though no specific date was provided.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted that Biden is eager to visit Africa and intends to do so as president, though no formal announcement has been made.

Despite emphasizing Africa’s significance on global issues, Biden has not yet visited the continent. However, over two dozen senior administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have visited various African countries.

