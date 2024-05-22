Menu
Search
Subscribe
Democracy Africa

Biden Announces Plans to Visit Africa in February if Re-Elected

By: The Editor

Date:

WASHINGTON, May 22 (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to visit Africa in February, contingent on his re-election in the upcoming presidential race against former President Donald Trump.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

“I plan on going in February after I am re-elected,” Biden stated while welcoming Kenyan President William Ruto to the White House for a two-day meeting and a state dinner.

As a Democratic incumbent, Biden is seeking another term in the November 5 election, where he faces his Republican rival, Trump.

Senior administration officials disclosed that Biden and Ruto’s discussions would cover a wide range of topics, including trade, debt relief, and international issues such as the situations in Haiti, Ukraine, and Sudan.

In a previous meeting in late November with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Biden hinted at a potential trip to Angola, though no specific date was provided.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan noted that Biden is eager to visit Africa and intends to do so as president, though no formal announcement has been made.

Despite emphasizing Africa’s significance on global issues, Biden has not yet visited the continent. However, over two dozen senior administration officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, have visited various African countries.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Vital Kamerhe Elected Speaker of DRC National Assembly Amid Political Turmoil
Next article
Egypt Threatens to Withdraw from Gaza Ceasefire Mediation Amid CNN Report Controversy
The Editor
The Editor

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

Naija247news Naija247news -
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice...

MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

The Editor The Editor -
A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party),...

Fire Guts Kaduna Government Secretariat

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Some offices in the Kaduna State...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison – Nicki DaBarbie

Lifestyle News 0
May 23, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Popular TikTok influencer, Nicki DaBarbie has...

Ayatollah Khamenei Names Interim As Iran President and Declares Mourning

Geopolitics 0
Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has swiftly appointed Vice...

MK Party to Appeal UN Decision Barring Zuma from Presidential Run

Democracy Africa 0
A spokesperson for the Umkhonto WeSizwe Party (MK Party),...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

“Whenever I speak up for myself I get thrown in prison...

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0