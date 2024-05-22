Menu
Political parties

APC Glitters Over Possible Atiku-Obi Alliance Amidst Speculations of Political Merger

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to a recent meeting between 2023 presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), which has fueled speculation about a possible alliance or merger of their parties ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Obi’s visit to Atiku has stirred talks of an alliance or merger between the two politicians. In a statement released on Tuesday, APC National Publicity Secretary Felix Morka remarked on the uncertainty surrounding Obi’s potential return to the PDP or Atiku’s possible shift to the Labour Party. He also raised the possibility of both men abandoning their current parties for Professor Pat Utomi’s proposed mega party.

Morka’s statement read, “News of Peter Obi’s return to the PDP would be hardly surprising. His reputation as a political wayfarer is only dwarfed by Atiku’s track record as a veteran political wanderer. News of Atiku joining the Labour Party will shock no one as he will be living up to his well-established reputation as the country’s most itinerant politician. For now, Utomi’s mega party remains a figment with no offering of tangible accommodation for both men.”

The statement continued, “Atiku and Obi are united by their mutual desperation to be President of Nigeria and ignoble disdain for President Bola Tinubu’s focused and extraordinary commitment to the transformation of our nation. Their restless drift in search of convenient party platforms to execute their presidential run only belie the self-indulgent and opportunistic essence of their aspirations.”

Morka criticized the ability of Atiku and Obi to handle national challenges, stating, “Men without the staying power to build or fix their own parties, who flee at the slightest flicker of internal crisis cannot possibly be trusted by Nigerians to tackle serious and complex national political and economic challenges that confront our nation.”

He concluded by praising President Bola Tinubu, saying, “President Bola Tinubu embodies character, vision, tenacity and doggedness required to deliver a resurgent Nigeria of stable growth and development. The administration’s bold economic policy reforms and massive infrastructural uptake have already shattered historic barriers to growth, and paved the way for steady progress and development. We urge Nigerians to stand fast in their invaluable support of our great Party and President Bola Tinubu’s determined commitment to deliver a stronger, secure and more prosperous country for us all.”

Yetunde Kolawale
