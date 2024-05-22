“Analysts Expect Pause in Nigeria’s Interest Rate Hikes for Economic Assessment”

CBN Hikes Rates by 150bps to Combat Inflation, Surpassing Expectations

On Tuesday, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) concluded its two-day policy meeting by raising the monetary policy rate (MPR) by 150 basis points to 26.25%, up from 24.75%.

This marks the third consecutive hawkish move this year, exceeding expectations of a 100 basis points increase.

The MPC’s decision follows a review of local and global economic developments and an assessment of risks to the economic outlook. The committee aims to combat rising inflation and maintain monetary and price stability in the economy.

Key decisions from the meeting include:

1. Raising the MPR by 150 basis points to 26.25%.

2. Retaining the asymmetric corridor around the MPR at +100/-300 basis points.

3. Maintaining the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) for Deposit Money Banks at 45%.

4. Keeping the Liquidity Ratio at 30%.

The CBN’s inflation-targeting approach is in response to the latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), which showed headline inflation rising to 33.69% year-on-year in April, driven by increases in food and core inflation.

Despite concerns that a continued contractionary stance could hamper real sector growth and investment, the MPC noted positive signs that previous rate hikes are yielding desired outcomes.

This aggressive move is intended to rein in inflation and ensure price stability, even as it challenges economic growth amid a weakening naira and high import costs.

Analysts at Cowry Research suggest that the CBN’s decisive action reflects a commitment to achieving a single-digit inflation target and domestic price stability.

They anticipate a potential pause in rate hikes at the next MPC meeting in July to assess the cumulative impact on the economy and balance inflation control with growth objectives.

