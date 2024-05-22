ADC’s Derek Izedonmwen Declares Himself True Successor to Gov Obaseki, Criticizes PDP’s Asue Ighodalo

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has asserted that its candidate, Derek Izedonmwen, is the rightful successor to Governor Godwin Obaseki in the upcoming September 21 governorship election. The ADC claims that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Asue Ighodalo, has been entrenched in government for the past 16 years and offers no new vision for the state.

Speaking at a town hall meeting in Benin City, organized by the ADC in Edo South Senatorial District, Izedonmwen criticized Governor Obaseki’s plan to hand over power to Ighodalo, who has been a long-time member of the Edo State Economic Team. He emphasized that Edo State is not for sale and condemned the idea of political godfatherism.

Izedonmwen stated, “We don’t have godfathers. We’ll serve the people. I want to be in government to empower Edo people and not just for the title. They see Edo as a birthright, which should be given to somebody who has been an adviser in the last 16 years. Edo State is not for sale.”

He outlined his vision for the state, emphasizing the need for rapid industrialization and transformation into Nigeria’s entrepreneurial hub. “An Edo state that is secure and bustling with innovation; a state where businesses flourish, and opportunities abound. This vision is not just a dream; it’s a necessity that is achievable and a promise of a brighter future for all,” he added.

Izedonmwen, accompanied by State Chairman Mr. Ken Odion, State Woman Leader Mrs. Faith Ebodaghe, and other party leaders, denounced money politics. He acknowledged that the ADC cannot outspend the APC and PDP, both of which he alleged possess vast amounts of ill-gotten wealth. He advised party faithful to collect any money offered by rival parties but to vote for the ADC, predicting victory in the election.

He also pledged to include key positions for women in his cabinet if elected, highlighting their excellent managerial skills and the importance of creating a special bureau for women and youth to address their specific needs.

