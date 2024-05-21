Menu
Search
Subscribe
Politics & Govt News

Why We May Not Accept N100,000 As Minimum Wage – Organized Labour Explains

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 21,2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Organised Labour has explained why the Federal Government should not think of offering N100,000 as the new minimum wage, insisting that it used the lowest minimum in arriving at N615,000 as the new minimum wage.

Organized Labour, comprising the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, pulled out of the negotiation meeting last Wednesday when the government offered N48,000 as new minimum wage.

But the chairman of the Tripartite Committee on the National Minimum Wage, Alhaji Bukar Goni, in a letter to Organized Labour called for a meeting to be held on Monday, May 20. He said that the government would shift ground and asked organised labour also to shift ground.

Reacting, NLC delegation on the Tripartite Committee, Prof Theophilus Ndubuaku, said it would not be kind of the government to offer N100,000.He said;

“I don’t think one hundred thousand naira is a kind of thing we want because it’s far below expectation; we will accept something that can at least keep somebody alive. I don’t think a hundred thousand naira will keep a worker alive in this country, a man with a family of six because our computation is based on the size of a family.

“So, if they come up with that kind of amount, I don’t think we will appreciate it. In the private sector, even artisans are not taking one hundred thousand a month. Whatever we accept we will look what is the income, and what are they collecting. what is available to the government because if the government is collecting one trillion naira, we cannot ask them to pay two trillion.

We are responsible people but the same government should know that people are suffering, they will have to agree with us that there is a crisis, that something needs to be done to create wealth, that something needs to be done for Nigeria to be a producing country and not a consuming nation

’Something needs to be done to reduce the cost of governance. We are supposed to be partners in governance, after all, we are the labourers.”

‘’If we see that hundred thousand is affordable, if we see that they can afford more, we will reject it. They have to tell us why they cannot pay N615,000, the onus is on them to tell us why, and then we will sit down and say okay you don’t have the money but we will also know why you don’t have the money because Nigeria is a country that is naturally endowed but something is wrong.

NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said:

“Our expectations are that government should be serious this time around. We expect them to take more seriously the issue of wages of workers.”

On whether labour will accept N100,000 , he said: “Well, it will not be fair and these are the reasons. The first reason is that when we demanded N615,000, we broke that down. In fact, we used the barest minimum.

“For instance, we put accommodation at N40,000, we also use for feeding N500, tell me where you are going to get food for N500 with a family of six. As I said, we used barest estimates but beyond that, government hiked electricity tariff by two hundred and fifty per cent after we made our demand and that has introduced costs and expenses.

’So if the government is serious, it should not be thinking about one hundred thousand naira. You know that when you create poor citizens, you create a poorer country .”(www.naija247news.com)

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
“Nigeria’s Proposed N54,000 Minimum Wage Faces Opposition from Labour”
Next article
Kano assembly to amend law used by former Governor Ganduje to create new emirates
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Glitters Over Possible Atiku-Obi Alliance Amidst Speculations of Political Merger

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to a...

Kenneth Okonkwo Cuts Ties with Labour Party’s Abure-Led NWC Over Corruption Allegations

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kenneth Okonkwo, the former spokesperson for the Labour Party...

DMO Secures N4.9 Trillion of Approved N7.3 Trillion for Ways and Means Securitisation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it...

Customers of Eight Banks Pay N119.3 Billion in E-Business Service Charges in Q1 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Customers of eight commercial banks paid N119.3 billion in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

APC Glitters Over Possible Atiku-Obi Alliance Amidst Speculations of Political Merger

Political parties 0
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to a...

Kenneth Okonkwo Cuts Ties with Labour Party’s Abure-Led NWC Over Corruption Allegations

Political parties 0
Kenneth Okonkwo, the former spokesperson for the Labour Party...

DMO Secures N4.9 Trillion of Approved N7.3 Trillion for Ways and Means Securitisation

Data & News Analysis 0
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

APC Glitters Over Possible Atiku-Obi Alliance Amidst Speculations of Political...

Yetunde Kolawale - 0