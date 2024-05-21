Menu
Search
Subscribe
Business News

UBA to enhance customer experience via Innovations and digital transformation

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank for Africa, UBA Plc, Mr. Oliver Alawuba, yesterday said that the bank will continue to focus on innovations that enhance customer experiences in order to sustain achievements recorded in the 75 years of the bank’s operation.

Speaking during the bank’s world press conference at the UBA House in Lagos to mark the 75th anniversary of the bank, Alawuba noted that the 75th anniversary is a testament to its resilience, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence that have defined UBA’s journey over the decades.

He stated: “The past 75 years have been marked by stability and excellence, pillars upon which UBA’s legacy stands tall.”

Outlining the bank’s focus for the next 75 years, Alawuba said: “As we navigate through the ever-changing landscape, we remain committed to creating value for our shareholders and capitalizing on emerging opportunities in the market.

“Innovation and digital transformation are at the heart of UBA’s strategy for future growth and competitiveness. We will continue to invest in innovative products, services, and digital platforms that enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiency. Our commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility is strong, with initiatives focused on education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, and environmental sustainability; thus, making a concrete impact on communities across Africa.

“Looking ahead, our vision is clear – to be the role model for African businesses. UBA is one bank, uniting Africa while connecting Africans to the World and the World to Africa. Our primary focus is to be the payment bank for Capital flows, trade and investments between Africa and the rest of the world.

“We are committed to expanding our presence, seizing growth opportunities, and delivering value to all stakeholders.

“Collaboration and partnerships as exemplified by the $6bn SME funding agreement signed with the African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) will be instrumental in achieving our strategic objectives. We are dedicated to deepening relationships with customers, employees, regulators, and other stakeholders for mutual benefit and long-term success.” (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
‘I Made $900 Million While I Sleep’ – BBNaija Ka3na
Next article
Measles: Adamawa records 838 cases, 49 death–official
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and...

Measles: Adamawa records 838 cases, 49 death–official

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa Government said it had recorded...

‘I Made $900 Million While I Sleep’ – BBNaija Ka3na

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star, Ka3na...

”Don’t Allow Anybody Drag You Into Politics” – Senate President Akpabio Urges Davido

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Senate president, Godswill Akpabio has urged...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Health news 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and...

Measles: Adamawa records 838 cases, 49 death–official

Health news 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa Government said it had recorded...

‘I Made $900 Million While I Sleep’ – BBNaija Ka3na

Lifestyle News 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star, Ka3na...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0