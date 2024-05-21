Menu
Troops Arrest 6 Kidnappers In Taraba, Reject N2m Bribe

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The troops of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army in a swift and successful operation, have captured six suspected kidnappers in separate operations carried out in Taraba State.

Acting on credible intelligence, troops from the 93 Battalion Sub-Sector 3B OPWS, carried out a well-planned raid in Chinkai Village of Wukari Local Government Area.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement shared on its Facebook page in the late hours of Monday.

The raid led to the apprehension of two suspects identified as Usman Gide Ali, aged 25, and Abdulrahman Amadu, aged 28.

According to the statement, the suspects have been on the wanted list of the security agencies for their involvement in multiple kidnappings in Wukari and its surroundings.

The suspects who offered bribes to the soldiers said that if money failed to secure their freedom, their associates would resort to armed means to rescue them from custody.

The statement read, “In a significant operation on 19 May 2024, troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sub Sector 3 OPERATION WHIRL STROKE (OPWS) have successfully captured 6 suspected kidnappers in separate operations carried out within Taraba State.

“Upon their arrest, the suspects attempted to bribe the troops with N2,000,000 Naira for their release.

However, the soldiers staunchly refused the bribe, underscoring their dedication to justice and integrity.

“In a parallel operation in Ibi Local Government Area, troops stationed at Sarikin Kudu acting on credible intelligence apprehended four more suspected kidnappers: Jafaru Banyi, aged 28, Mohammad Ardo, aged 25, Amadu Lawal Shatta, aged 20 and Biyu Ardu, aged 25.

“These captured suspects have been linked to numerous high-profile abductions in the region, targeting both locals and foreigners for ransom, and have long been under the surveillance of security agencies.”

The Commander 6 Brigade/ Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidebere Uwa, has since commended the troops for their courage and unwavering commitment to ethical standards.

Uwa emphasized that the successful apprehension of these suspects is a testament to the diligent efforts and dedication of the soldiers, highlighting their refusal to accept bribes as a clear demonstration of their professionalism and integrity.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
