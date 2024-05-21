Nine LASU Alumni Appointed As Judges

May 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nine alumni of the Faculty of Law, Lagos State University, have been appointed judges of the Lagos High Court.

Prof. Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the Vice Chancellor, disclosed this in a post on the school X handle on Monday, the institution noted that the number is the highest ever recorded at a given time by the university.

“The nine were part of the 13 judges recently appointed into the Lagos State High Court, a feat made more remarkable by the fact that the number is the highest ever recorded from the university at any time in history,” she said.

“The alumni are: Hon. Justice Sunmonu Tunde Bashiru, Hon. Justice Alebiosu Olawale Lawal, Hon. Justice Anjorin-Ajose Tanimola Abdulwaheed, Hon. Justice Muyodeen Abdul-Raheem Tejumade, Hon. Justice George Alfred Akingbola, Hon. Justice Balogun Adegboyega Ganiu, Hon. Justice Badejo-Okusanya Yewande Jokotola, Hon. Justice Ojuromi Nalirat Olayinka Oluwatosin and Hon. Justice Adewale Russel Musiliu,” the statement disclosed.

The VC said the appointment was a testament to their hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the profession of law.

She further ascribed the feat of the judges to, amongst other things, “the solid foundation of excellence at the Faculty of Law of the university upon which they built their respective careers.”

She urged the judges to be above board and serve diligently in their new positions. (www.naija247news.com).

