“Nigeria’s Proposed N54,000 Minimum Wage Faces Opposition from Labour”

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed dissatisfaction with the Federal Government’s proposed minimum wage of ₦54,000, asserting that it falls short of meeting the needs of an average family.

NLC President Joe Ajaero emphasized that the union had initially proposed ₦615,000 as a more reasonable figure, considering the economic challenges faced by Nigerian workers1.

Despite the government’s recent adjustment from an initial offer of ₦48,000, the organized Labour remains steadfast in its demand for a higher wage.

Negotiations continue, with the meeting adjourned to May 22 for further discussions1. The situation highlights the ongoing struggle between labour and the government over fair compensation for workers in Nigeria1.

