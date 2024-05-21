“Nigeria’s Central Bank Raises Benchmark Interest Rate to 26.25% in Battle Against Inflation”

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has taken decisive action by raising its key interest rate to a new record high in an effort to combat persistent inflation and stabilize the nation’s currency. During the 11th consecutive monetary policy committee meeting, the benchmark rate was increased from 24.75% to 26.25%, surpassing economists’ median estimate of 25.75%¹.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Governor Olayemi Cardoso emphasized that the primary focus of the MPC was to achieve price stability by utilizing available tools to rein in inflation. Meanwhile, the yield on Nigeria’s $1.5 billion of eurobonds declined slightly to 8.83% in London¹.

Bloomberg Economics views this rate hike as a significant step in the battle against inflation, with policymakers signaling confidence in their ability to address price increases. Looking ahead, they anticipate one final rate hike in July, after which inflation is expected to gradually ease¹.

However, challenges persist. A threefold increase in electricity tariffs, elevated food costs, and a 27% depreciation of the naira in the past month continue to contribute to inflationary pressures. Foreign exchange volatility remains a concern, reflecting the delicate balance between supply and demand in the market¹.

Carlo Morelli, a senior portfolio manager, attributes the naira’s recent struggles to dollar scarcity in the local market and the central bank’s efforts to stabilize the currency¹.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...