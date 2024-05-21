Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria

Lagos sets up cybersecurity center to detect internal threats

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Lagos State Government said it has established a Cybersecurity Operations Centre (CSOC) to serve as the hub for monitoring, detecting, and responding to cyber threats in real-time in the state.

The Commissioner for Science, Innovation and Technology Mr. Olatunbosun Alake, disclosed this at the Year 2024 Ministerial Press Briefing held on Monday.

According to him, the centre will employ advanced technologies and a team of cybersecurity experts to ensure the state’s digital infrastructure is safeguarded against potential attacks.

Alake noted that the state has also established a cyber-security council, made up of experts from both public and private sectors, charged with the responsibility of making recommendations to the government, planning, refinement, and implementation of policies, programs, and training initiatives regarding its cybersecurity endeavours.

To achieve a broader strategy to improve overall security and governance within the state, Alake said the government is also partnering with leading cybersecurity firms and international organizations to provide the state with access to cutting-edge technologies and expertise while enhancing its capacity to defend against sophisticated cyber threats.

According to a statement from the state, Alake also spoke on the Data Protection Compliance Project of the government, saying that Lagos has embarked on sensitization and awareness workshops for all Heads of Accounts, Procurement, Planning, Legal Officers, Medical Directors, Body of Permanent Secretaries, Cabinet members, Head of Cadres Statewide and for 43 MDAs; as well as the establishment of 70 Data Protection officers in various MDAs.

“The Commissioner averred that the objectives of the data protection compliance project are to safeguard the rights of natural persons to data privacy and foster safe conduct for transactions involving the exchange of personal data; prevent manipulation of personal data and ensure that Nigerian businesses remain competitive in international trade with best practice,” the statement read in part.

Speaking on the State’s MetroFibre, the Commissioner said the project seeks to achieve a 24-hour driven economy that would allow companies to operate in a safe and secure environment, thereby creating a more conducive environment for business, jobs creation, and increasing the GDP of the state. He added that the state has implemented 2,700km of unified fiber ducts across the state in Phase I, while Phase II of the project comprises an additional 3,300km of unified fibre ducts across the State.

“On the Safe City Project, Alake said it also involved Building a digitised 24/7 city which would allow companies to operate in a safe and secure environment thereby creating a safer and more conducive environment for businesses, more jobs, and increasing the IGR of the State.

“He said the Safe City project involves the deployment of Intelligent Video Cameras in strategic locations in the State with the execution and completion spread over points in time, in Phases I, II, and III, respectively, adding that 450 surveillance Cameras have been deployed at strategic locations across the city,” the statement added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Troops Arrest 6 Kidnappers In Taraba, Reject N2m Bribe
Next article
”Don’t Allow Anybody Drag You Into Politics” – Senate President Akpabio Urges Davido
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and...

Measles: Adamawa records 838 cases, 49 death–official

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa Government said it had recorded...

UBA to enhance customer experience via Innovations and digital transformation

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank...

‘I Made $900 Million While I Sleep’ – BBNaija Ka3na

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star, Ka3na...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Health news 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and...

Measles: Adamawa records 838 cases, 49 death–official

Health news 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa Government said it had recorded...

UBA to enhance customer experience via Innovations and digital transformation

Business News 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0