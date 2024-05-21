Menu
Kano assembly to amend law used by former Governor Ganduje to create new emirates

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

May 21,2024.

Kano state assembly has initiated a review of the Kano State Emirate Council Law which was used to create five emirates in the state, whittling down the powers of Muhammadu Sanusi, former Emir of Kano.

The law led to the creation of Kano, Rano, Gaya, Karaye and Bichi emirates.

Lawan Hussaini Dala, the majority leader, who moved a motion for the amendment of the law on Tuesday, May 21, said it was not conceived in good faith.

After a debate on it, the lawmakers resolved to amend the law.

Peter Okafor
