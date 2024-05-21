‘I Made $900 Million While I Sleep’ – BBNaija Ka3na

May 21, 2024.Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!
Azonuchechi Chukwu.
Big Brother Naija reality star, Ka3na has claimed that she recently made about a billion dollars while asleep.
According to her, she made $900 million from selling properties in London, United Kingdom.
Sharing the screenshot of a message from her agent informing her of the success of the transaction via her Instagram page, Ka3na boasted that she would retire as a young billionaire.
She captioned the screenshot: “$900,000,000 while I sleep. Retiring as a young billionaire. [hash tag] Ka3naTheBossLady.”
Her claim elicited mixed reactions while some fans congratulated her via the comment section, others expressed their disbelief.(www.naija247news.com).
