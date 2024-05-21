”Don’t Allow Anybody Drag You Into Politics” – Senate President Akpabio Urges Davido

May 21, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Senate president, Godswill Akpabio has urged the famous Afrobeat singer, Davido not to allow anyone drag him into politics.

Akpabio gave the cautionary advice in Abuja on Monday during the singer’s courtesy visit.

Receiving Davido, Akpabio expressed his delight and commended the musician for making the country proud.

“For me and for the government of President Bola Tinubu, it’s an inclusive administration, and you must have noticed in my various outings, that we move as one across party lines.

“Even though your administration is a PDP, one thing that is common to all of us is the interest of this country. And it is a country that has given you so much love.

“The country’s population is unmatched anywhere else in Africa, over 240 million Nigerians. So I urge you to remain a great Ambassador of our country. Continue to do your best in the entertainment industry and don’t allow anybody to drag you into politics.

“For us in the political arena, we value talents. We will do everything possible to support the entertainment industry and talented people like you. All we need is patience and prayers for us to succeed”, Akpabio stated.

On his part, Davido informed the Senate President of the purpose of his visit.

“As for me, I’m doing my part to assist society. I have a Foundation where I share N300 to N400 million to the orphanages yearly. And I have a new album coming out in June or July of this year. I just thank you for everything you have been doing for us”, the singer said.(www.naija247news.com).

