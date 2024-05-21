Air Peace Dismisses Alleged Safety Protocol Violations In UK

May 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Air Peace has denied allegations of violating safety protocol in its United Kingdom operations, as recently reported by various media outlets.

On Monday, the airline issued this rebuttal in a statement released on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement emphasized that since the airline began its Lagos-London route a few months ago, its operations have been under intense scrutiny by relevant authorities.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports alleging a safety breach by Air Peace in the United Kingdom, which contain a lot of falsehood aimed at creating fears and doubts in the minds of the flying public.

“From the commencement of our inaugural flight to London, our operations have been subjected to intense scrutiny by relevant authorities, which we most welcome as we pride ourselves in our continued pursuit of operational excellence and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our esteemed passengers,” the statement read in part.

Air Peace admitted that the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) contacted the airline following a statutory Ramp Inspection on April 7, 2024, to request clarification on its use of Electronic Flight Bags (EFB) and other concerns.

The airline stated that it promptly provided the required information to the UK CAA, and the matter was resolved without any further issues. (www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...