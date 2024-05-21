Menu
Search
Subscribe
Aviation

Air Peace Dismisses Alleged Safety Protocol Violations In UK

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Air Peace has denied allegations of violating safety protocol in its United Kingdom operations, as recently reported by various media outlets.

On Monday, the airline issued this rebuttal in a statement released on its official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The statement emphasized that since the airline began its Lagos-London route a few months ago, its operations have been under intense scrutiny by relevant authorities.

“Our attention has been drawn to media reports alleging a safety breach by Air Peace in the United Kingdom, which contain a lot of falsehood aimed at creating fears and doubts in the minds of the flying public.

“From the commencement of our inaugural flight to London, our operations have been subjected to intense scrutiny by relevant authorities, which we most welcome as we pride ourselves in our continued pursuit of operational excellence and unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our esteemed passengers,” the statement read in part.

Air Peace admitted that the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) contacted the airline following a statutory Ramp Inspection on April 7, 2024, to request clarification on its use of Electronic Flight Bags (EFB) and other concerns.

The airline stated that it promptly provided the required information to the UK CAA, and the matter was resolved without any further issues. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Naira Appreciates to N1,475/$ In Parallel Market
Next article
Police begin 24-hour bike patrol on Third Mainland Bridge
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and...

Measles: Adamawa records 838 cases, 49 death–official

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa Government said it had recorded...

UBA to enhance customer experience via Innovations and digital transformation

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank...

‘I Made $900 Million While I Sleep’ – BBNaija Ka3na

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Big Brother Naija reality star, Ka3na...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Health news 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) and...

Measles: Adamawa records 838 cases, 49 death–official

Health news 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Adamawa Government said it had recorded...

UBA to enhance customer experience via Innovations and digital transformation

Business News 0
May 21, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Group Managing Director/Chief Executive, United Bank...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Afreximbank, MobiHealth sign agreement to drive digital healthcare solutions across Africa

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0