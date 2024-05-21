Menu
Search
Subscribe
Health news

Africa, America recording highest gonorrhoea, syphilis cases- WHO

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 21, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The World Health Organisation on Tuesday said new data shows sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise in most regions, and the highest increases occur in the Region for Americas and the African Region.

The WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus said this during his opening remarks at the media briefing held virtually on global health issues.

Global HIV, viral hepatitis epidemics, and Sexually Transmitted Infections continue to pose significant public health challenges.

According to the National AIDS and STDs Control Program, there are about three million reported annual cases of STIs mainly caused by chlamydia, N. gonorrhoea, and trichomonas vaginalis in Nigeria.

STIs pose a myriad of complications in the short, medium, and long term, with women being particularly vulnerable to their effects.

Ghebreyesus said, “New syphilis cases among adults aged 15-49 years increased by nearly one million in 2022, reaching eight million. And there were 230,000 syphilis-related deaths.

“The highest increases occurred in the Region for the Americas and the African Region. New data also show an increase in multi-resistant gonorrhoea.

“As of 2023, out of 87 countries where enhanced gonorrhoea antimicrobial resistance surveillance was conducted, nine countries reported elevated levels of resistance to the last line of treatment for gonorrhoea.”

The WHO boss, however, noted that the organisation updated its recommended treatment to reduce the spread of this multi-resistant gonorrhoea strain.

Further data from the WHO showed that 1.1 million pregnant women were estimated to be infected with syphilis in 2022, resulting in over 390,000 adverse birth outcomes.

It also said drug resistance is a major threat to reducing the burden of STIs worldwide.

Earlier, Ghebreyesus said the rising incidence of syphilis raises major concerns.

“Fortunately, there has been important progress on several other fronts including in accelerating access to critical health commodities including diagnostics and treatment.

“We have the tools required to end these epidemics as public health threats by 2030, but we now need to ensure that, in the context of an increasingly complex world, countries do all they can to achieve the ambitious targets they set themselves”.

On prevention, the global health body said condoms offer one of the most effective methods of protection against STIs, including HIV when used correctly and consistently,

 

“Although highly effective, condoms do not offer protection for STIs that cause extra-genital ulcers (i.e., syphilis or genital herpes). When possible, condoms should be used in all vaginal and anal sex.

“Safe and highly effective vaccines are available for two viral STIs: hepatitis B and HPV. These vaccines have represented major advances in STI prevention. By the end of 2023, the HPV vaccine had been introduced as part of routine immunisation programmes in 140 countries, primarily high- and high-middle-income countries.

“To eliminate cervical cancer as a public health problem globally, high coverage targets for HPV vaccination, screening and treatment of precancerous lesions, and management of cancer must be reached by 2030 and maintained at this high level for decades,” it added.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Kano assembly to amend law used by former Governor Ganduje to create new emirates
Next article
I have become an Evangelist and a witness for Christ’ – Doyin Okupe proclaims after surviving Cancer twice
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Glitters Over Possible Atiku-Obi Alliance Amidst Speculations of Political Merger

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to a...

Kenneth Okonkwo Cuts Ties with Labour Party’s Abure-Led NWC Over Corruption Allegations

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Kenneth Okonkwo, the former spokesperson for the Labour Party...

DMO Secures N4.9 Trillion of Approved N7.3 Trillion for Ways and Means Securitisation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it...

Customers of Eight Banks Pay N119.3 Billion in E-Business Service Charges in Q1 2024

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Customers of eight commercial banks paid N119.3 billion in...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

APC Glitters Over Possible Atiku-Obi Alliance Amidst Speculations of Political Merger

Political parties 0
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has responded to a...

Kenneth Okonkwo Cuts Ties with Labour Party’s Abure-Led NWC Over Corruption Allegations

Political parties 0
Kenneth Okonkwo, the former spokesperson for the Labour Party...

DMO Secures N4.9 Trillion of Approved N7.3 Trillion for Ways and Means Securitisation

Data & News Analysis 0
The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced that it...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

APC Glitters Over Possible Atiku-Obi Alliance Amidst Speculations of Political...

Yetunde Kolawale - 0