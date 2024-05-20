WTO Chief Okonjo-Iweala Denies Fake WhatsApp Message

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has denied the authenticity of a message circulating on WhatsApp that was purportedly sent by her, clarifying that she does not use the WhatsApp Broadcast feature.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

On her official X (formerly Twitter) handle, Dr. Okonjo-Iweala labeled the message as fake and urged the public to disregard any information on WhatsApp attributed to her. She condemned the creation and dissemination of such misleading information, stating that the efforts of those responsible would not succeed.

Her post read: “It’s been brought to my attention that another fake message has been manufactured and is being forwarded on WhatsApp in my name. I want to make clear that this fake message is not from me. I am pleased that those who know me instantly recognized this as fake.

“Thanks to friends who brought this to my attention. Please be aware that I do not use WhatsApp broadcasts, thus anything forwarded to you purporting to be a WhatsApp message from me is FAKE. This is a bad example of the use of social media. I want to warn those in the business of manufacturing FAKE messages, that they will not succeed.”

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...