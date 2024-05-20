US slams ICC prosecutor as 18 killed in north Gaza

International Criminal Court chief prosecutor says he is seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defence Minister Yoav Gallant and three Hamas leaders.

US President Biden says the ICC prosecutor’s request is “outrageous”, reiterating his support for Israel, and US lawmakers have threatened to move against the court.

Meanwhile, Israeli army strikes on Jabalia and Beit Lahia in north Gaza have killed 18 Palestinians in recent hours.

More than 100 Palestinians have been killed in the past 24 hours, the Gaza health ministry said, as Israel intensified its attacks across the enclave.

Doctors Without Borders reports that the besieged al-Awda Hospital close to Jabalia refugee camp has completely run out of drinking water.

At least 35,562 people have been killed and 79,652 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from Hamas’s attack is 1,139, with dozens still held captive.

