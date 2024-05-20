Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Two Persons Killed, 7 Abducted In Ebonyi Communal Clash

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two persons were killed while seven others were abducted in an attack on Ikachi Village in Akparata area of Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the police have confirmed

The spokesperson for Ebonyi Police Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the incident added that the assailants also destroyed property worth millions of naira in the area on Sunday.

He added that the police have been working with other security agencies to restore peace into the area and to also ascertain the cause of the latest flare-up of communal clashes in the area.

Ezza and Effium communities have been enmeshed in deadly clashes since 2021.

“We are aware of the attack and the command is on top of the situation.

“We have been working with other security agencies to ensure that peace returned to the area.

“The command is also investigating the attack to ascertain the root cause of the matter,” Ukandu said.

The police spokesman said that officers and men of the command were committed to the protection of lives and property in Ebonyi. NAN

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
NDDC To Launch 92 Infrastructure Projects Worth N84bn In Five States
Next article
Workers will rather work for free than accept N48,000 Minimum Wage – NLC
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy has taken on a...

AI-Optimized Personal Computers Will Be Standard by 2025, Says Michael Dell

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
May 20 Dell Technologies Inc. is launching a...

I Need 35 Visas To Travel Within Africa- Dangote

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has...

Labour Insists On May 31 Deadline, Threatens Anambra Protest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Organised Labour comprising of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Lifestyle News 0
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy has taken on a...

AI-Optimized Personal Computers Will Be Standard by 2025, Says Michael Dell

AI 0
May 20 Dell Technologies Inc. is launching a...

I Need 35 Visas To Travel Within Africa- Dangote

Business News 0
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0