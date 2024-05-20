Two Persons Killed, 7 Abducted In Ebonyi Communal Clash

May 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Two persons were killed while seven others were abducted in an attack on Ikachi Village in Akparata area of Effium in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, the police have confirmed

The spokesperson for Ebonyi Police Command, DSP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the incident added that the assailants also destroyed property worth millions of naira in the area on Sunday.

He added that the police have been working with other security agencies to restore peace into the area and to also ascertain the cause of the latest flare-up of communal clashes in the area.

Ezza and Effium communities have been enmeshed in deadly clashes since 2021.

“We are aware of the attack and the command is on top of the situation.

“We have been working with other security agencies to ensure that peace returned to the area.

“The command is also investigating the attack to ascertain the root cause of the matter,” Ukandu said.

The police spokesman said that officers and men of the command were committed to the protection of lives and property in Ebonyi. NAN

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...