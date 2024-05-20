Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA declares Nigerian couple wanted, arrests four cartel members

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency has declared a couple, Kazeem Omogoriola Owoalade and Rashidat Ayinke Owoalade, wanted for running a cocaine cartel from India.

This follows the arrest of four members of the syndicate in Lagos, where a Sports Utility Vehicle was recovered and two houses traced to them were sealed for forfeiture to the Federal Government.

A statement released by the NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, on Sunday, May 19, says two members of the syndicate identified as Imran Taofeek Olalekan and Ishola Isiaka Olalekan were arrested on April 3, 2024 following their bid to export 3.40kg cocaine on a Qatar Airlines flight going to Oman through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA Ikeja Lagos.

‘’While Imran was the courier conveying the drug consignment to Oman, Ishola recruited him for the head of the cartel, which investigation has now revealed to be Alhaji Kazeem Omogoriola Owoalade whose Indian residence permit bears Abdul Qassim Adisa Balogun based in India. Efforts to dismantle his network in Nigeria paid off after five weeks of surveillance and follow up operations when another member of the syndicate, Hamed Abimbola Saheed who works directly with the baron was arrested on Tuesday 14th May at Abule Egba area of Lagos. It was indeed Saheed who lodged Imran in a hotel a day before his aborted trip to Oman and equally dropped him and Ishola at the Lagos airport the day they were arrested.

During a search of Hamed house, NDLEA operatives recovered some phenacetine, a cutting agent for Cocaine, weighing 900 grams. He confessed that the recovered substance was what was left of the consignment Imran was taking to Oman the day he was arrested.”

Babafemi said Hamed’s arrest led to a follow up operation at the home of the Owoalade couple at 20 Eyiaro street, Ogudu Orioke, Lagos where another suspect was arrested and a new model Toyota RAV4 SUV marked FKJ-773 JJ belonging to Rashidat and additional 400 grams of Cocaine recovered in addition to already prepared suitcases to be used for illicit drug concealment, digital weighing scales and other paraphernalia.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
EFCC arrests 78 over suspected internet fraud in Enugu, Imo
Next article
Federal Govt raises N4.5 trillion out of N6 trillion domestic borrowing target in 2024 – DMO
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy has taken on a...

AI-Optimized Personal Computers Will Be Standard by 2025, Says Michael Dell

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
May 20 Dell Technologies Inc. is launching a...

I Need 35 Visas To Travel Within Africa- Dangote

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has...

Labour Insists On May 31 Deadline, Threatens Anambra Protest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Organised Labour comprising of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Lifestyle News 0
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy has taken on a...

AI-Optimized Personal Computers Will Be Standard by 2025, Says Michael Dell

AI 0
May 20 Dell Technologies Inc. is launching a...

I Need 35 Visas To Travel Within Africa- Dangote

Business News 0
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0