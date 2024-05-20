Menu
Geopolitics

Israeli Officials Outraged by ICC Chief Prosecutor’s Arrest Warrant Request for Netanyahu and Gallant

By: The Editor

Date:

Top Israeli officials have expressed outrage over the International Criminal Court (ICC) chief prosecutor’s request for arrest warrants for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

On Monday, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan stated there are “reasonable grounds to believe” that Netanyahu and Gallant are guilty of “war crimes and crimes against humanity” due to their roles in the IDF’s military operation in Gaza. Khan announced he is seeking warrants for their arrest, as well as for three Hamas officials.

In response, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz called Khan’s request an “unrestrained direct attack” on the victims of the October 7 Hamas massacre, which prompted the IDF’s response. “While Hamas murderers and rapists commit crimes against humanity, against our brothers and sisters, the [ICC] prosecutor mentions in the same breath the prime minister and defense minister of Israel alongside the vile Nazi-like monsters of Hamas – a historical disgrace that will be remembered forever,” Katz stated.

Israeli Justice Minister Yariv Levin condemned the move as “one of the greatest moral disgraces in human history,” suggesting that the “attempt to deny the State of Israel the right to self-defense” is an expression of “modern anti-Semitism and hatred of Jews wherever they are.”

Netanyahu, speaking at a meeting of legislators from his Likud Party, called Khan’s proposal a “political outrage” and stated that, regardless of the ICC’s decision, Israel will continue its operation in Gaza “until the hostages are released and Hamas is destroyed.”

Earlier on Monday, an unnamed official within Netanyahu’s office told the Times of Israel that the ICC prosecutor’s move is “baseless blood libel against Israel [that] has crossed a red line in [Khan’s] lawfare efforts against the lone Jewish state and the only democracy in the

The Editor
The Editor

