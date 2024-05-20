Menu
I Need 35 Visas To Travel Within Africa- Dangote

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has decried difficulties faced by investors travelling on the African continent as he said he needs different 35 visas on his Nigerian passport.

He said he spoke about the Rwandan President Paul Kagame about the challenges which do nor exist in France.

Dangote disclosed this recently at the Africa CEO Forum Annual Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

“I still complained to President Kagame. I told him that as an investor, I have to now apply for 35 different visas on my passport, and I told Mr. President, I really don’t have the time to go and be dropping my passports in embassies to get a visa,” he said.

“But you see, the most annoying thing is that yes, if you are treating everybody the same, then I can understand.”

Using the French passport as an example, Dangote said Patrick Pouyanne, chairman of Total Energies, does not need 35 visas on his French passport to gain access to African countries.

“You don’t need 35 visas on your French passport. This means you have a freer movement than myself in Africa,” he said.

Speaking further on businesses within Africa, he said right now, “Our main job is to make sure the regional markets all work. Once they work, then we can now go to Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). But then, for AfCFTA also, we need to make sure that it works”.

“We cannot have a very promising continent and our intra-trade rate is less than 16 percent. Okay, so we Africans will have to do it. If we are waiting for foreigners to come and do it, both the development of Africa, it’s not going to happen,” he said.

“So it can only happen to us Africans. We must risk our sources and make sure that we lead, then we will have people who actually trust and believe in Africa like Patrick to come and help us to push to the next level.”(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
