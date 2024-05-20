Fire Outbreak Kills One In Anambra Seminary School

May 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Fire broke out at the Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka, Anambra State capital, killing one student and damaging several properties.

According to reports, the incident occurred around 11.30 pm on Saturday, and the cause of the inferno still remains unknown.

Naija247news reports that the School hostel and properties which belongs to both the school and the students where also destroyed.

The victim, a student who died in the incident, was said to have been taken to a mortuary.

The state Fire Service Chief, Chukwudi Chiketa, confirmed the incident via a statement from the Media Unit of Anambra State Fire Service on Sunday.

The statement was titled, ‘Update on the incident that occurred in Bishop Crowther Seminary, Awka’.

It read in part:

“The Anambra State Fire Service Chief arrived at Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, Awka at 10:55 a.m. on Sunday, for a firsthand inspection and assessment of the level of damages caused by the fire outbreak that occurred on Saturday night in the school.

“Recall that Anambra State Fire Service received a distress call at 11:30 pm, on Saturday, May 18, 2024, which reported a fire outbreak in one of the school’s hostels. Our firefighters and one of the fire trucks were deployed immediately to the scene of the incident, and the fire was contained.

“The cause of this fire is still unknown, but it’s confirmed that one of the students died at the scene and has been taken to a mortuary.

“The school Principal, Ven. Dr Emendu, who received the fire chief, narrated how the fire affected a part of the school’s hostel, damaged everything, including mattresses and other students’ belongings therein, and left one dead. According to the principal, there was no other casualty, and no injury was recorded.”

“The Fire Chief sympathised with the school management and the entire students of Bishop Crowther Memorial Seminary School, urging them to take heart as God will console them in his own way.

“He also commiserated with the family of the deceased, who at the time of the visit were still on their way to the school, stating that it’s always painful and heartbreaking to lose a child, not to talk of in such a situation of fire outbreak. He prayed to God to give them the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement read.

Emendu commended the state fire service, stating that they arrived promptly and prevented the fire from further escalation to other parts of the building.

Advising the public, the Fire Chief reiterated that fire kills, but it can be controlled.

He urged the people to always be safety conscious, and also, be careful in all that they do.(www.naija247news.com).

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...