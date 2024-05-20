Menu
Economy

Financial Experts Advise CBN To Maintain 24.75% Lending Rate

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), have been advised by some financial experts to maintain 24.75 per cent lending rate.

The experts, who gave the advice in separate interviews with NAN in Abuja spoke against the backdrop of the MPC meeting scheduled for Monday and Tuesday.

A renowned economist, Prof. Ken Ife, said that the seeming success of aggressive tightening in the last two meetings might propel the committee to further tighten the rates.

Lead Consultant on Private Sector Development to the ECOWAS Commission, Ife, however, advised the committee to retain the prevailing rates.

“They might want to increase it. The worst case scenario is for them to retain.

“This is because the policy is working to tighten the grip on inflation. It is actually yielding results.

” Even though, relative to last year, inflation is increasing, when you look at month on month inflation, all the five inflation indices are decreasing.

“Headline inflation, which is the composite price index, food basket index, core inflation, urban inflation, and rural inflation. They all went up in the last 12 months, but month on month, between March and April, they all started going down.

” So, the aggressive tightening is working, but it needs more time for the growth to become significant and reflect on the next months,” he said.

According to Ife, the MPR, being less than inflation, is a major challenge for investors.

Another economist, and past president of the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI), Dr Chijioke Ekechukwu, also urged the MPC to halt further tightening of the lending rate.

According to him, it is not supposed to be so, but our economic situation is peculiar because there are other factors outside the purview of the monetary policy that also contribute to a high inflation rate.

Uche Uwaleke, a professor of Capital Market and the president of Capital Market Academics of Nigeria, urged the MPC to retain the prevailing rates to mitigate the impact of its aggressive policy tightening on Nigerians.

Azonuchechi Chukwu
