Federal Govt raises N4.5 trillion out of N6 trillion domestic borrowing target in 2024 – DMO

May 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Director General of Debt Management Office, (DMO) Patience Oniha has stated that the federal government has raised N4.5 trillion out of the N6 trillion target in the 2024 budget.

She stated this on Monday in Lagos at an interactive session with primary dealers in the Federal Government securities market where she noted that domestic securities remain a major source of federal government spending.

She stated, “Last year, we raised seven trillion Naira as new domestic borrowing. It speaks to the size of the domestic market, its resilience, and its sophistication, unlike we have in many African markets.”

“Out of the new domestic borrowing of six trillion Naira, we have raised N4.5 trillion. For the Ways and Means, out of seven trillion approved for securitisation, we have raised N4.905 trillion. The financial sector has come a long way, and this is another strategic meeting to chart a way forward.”

Mrs. Nadia Zakari, President of the Financial Market Dealers Association (FMDA), stated that the evolving and unique Nigerian business environment necessitates interactive sessions.

Zakari emphasized that these sessions are crucial for both market operators and the Federal Government, enabling informed decision-making as they plan for the rest of the year.

She said, “We stand as financial intermediaries, and we are in a very important position of interacting with other market operators, the end investors and the DMO”(www.naija247news.com).

