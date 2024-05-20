EFCC arrests 78 over suspected internet fraud in Enugu, Imo

May 20, 2024.

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 78 persons over suspected involvement in internet fraud in Imo and Enugu States.

Its Spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, 29 of the suspects were arrested on May 15 in Enugu metropolis, while the other 49 were nabbed on May 17, in Imo State.

”The suspects were arrested, following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in online criminal activities,” he said.

Oyewale said that 13 cars, mobile phones and laptops were recovered from the suspects.

He further said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (www.naija247news.com).

