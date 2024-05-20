Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

EFCC arrests 78 over suspected internet fraud in Enugu, Imo

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 20, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Operatives of the Enugu Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), have arrested 78 persons over suspected involvement in internet fraud in Imo and Enugu States.

Its Spokesman, Mr Dele Oyewale, said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, 29 of the suspects were arrested on May 15 in Enugu metropolis, while the other 49 were nabbed on May 17, in Imo State.

”The suspects were arrested, following actionable intelligence about their suspected involvement in online criminal activities,” he said.

Oyewale said that 13 cars, mobile phones and laptops were recovered from the suspects.

He further said that the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Fire Outbreak Kills One In Anambra Seminary School
Next article
NDLEA declares Nigerian couple wanted, arrests four cartel members
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy has taken on a...

AI-Optimized Personal Computers Will Be Standard by 2025, Says Michael Dell

OyinyeChukwu Paula OyinyeChukwu Paula -
May 20 Dell Technologies Inc. is launching a...

I Need 35 Visas To Travel Within Africa- Dangote

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has...

Labour Insists On May 31 Deadline, Threatens Anambra Protest

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Organised Labour comprising of the...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Lifestyle News 0
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Burna Boy has taken on a...

AI-Optimized Personal Computers Will Be Standard by 2025, Says Michael Dell

AI 0
May 20 Dell Technologies Inc. is launching a...

I Need 35 Visas To Travel Within Africa- Dangote

Business News 0
May 20, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Africa’s richest billionaire, Aliko Dangote, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Azonuchechi Chukwu - 0