CODWA Commends House of Representatives for Suspending GMO Crop Actions, Calls for Nationwide Support

The Community Outreach for Development and Welfare Advocacy (CODWA) has praised the House of Representatives for their resolution urging the Nigerian Government to halt further actions on genetically modified (GMO) crops.

CODWA described the resolution as commendable and deserving of nationwide support to prevent the adverse consequences of GMO crops.

In a statement issued by the group’s Executive Director, Comrade Taiwo Otitolaye, on Sunday, CODWA highlighted the potential negative impacts of GMO crops on the country’s biosafety, ecosystem services, non-target organisms, soil, and water ecosystems. They also raised concerns about allergic reactions and the ability of GMO crops to increase antibiotic resistance, which poses serious health risks to humans and animals.

“Most worrisome is the ability of GMO crops to increase antibiotic resistance and cause harm to human and animal health through toxicological effects,” the statement noted.

The group referenced a recent World Health Organization (WHO) report that sounded alarms over the increasing rate of bacteria resistance to third-generation antibiotics, emphasizing the global public health concern.

“GMO crops are plants whose DNA has been altered using genetic engineering methods and used for agricultural purposes. This is not a natural course of justice,” Otitolaye continued.

He further noted that the National Biosafety Management Agency (NBMA) has officially approved four crops (maize, cowpea, cotton, and soybean) for commercialization in Nigeria. However, several African countries, including Algeria, Madagascar, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, have banned GMO crops. Additionally, there is significant opposition to GMO crops within European Union countries.

Otitolaye concluded by advocating for ecosystem and human-friendly approaches to agriculture as the modern pathway forward.

