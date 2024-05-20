CBN Withdraws Circular On Cybersecurity Levy

May 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has withdrawn its circular mandating banks and payment service providers to collect and remit the cybersecurity levy as proposed in the Cybercrime Prevention and Prohibition Amendment Act of 2024.

Naija247news recalls that, on May 6, 2024, the CBN through a circular ordered commercial banks, Payment Service Providers and others to begin collection and remittance of 0.5% of the transaction cost of electronic transactions as cyber security levy in line with the provisions of the amended 2024 cybercrimes prohibition and prevention act.

According to the circular, the bank’s earlier statement on the subject has been withdrawn.

The apex bank stated this in a revised circular dated May 17, 2024, signed by its Director of Payment Systems Management, Chibuzor Efobi, and Director of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, Haruna Mustafa, and addressed to commercial banks, PSPs, non-interest banks, and others.

It’s stated:

“Circular to all commercial, merchant, non-interest, and payment service banks; other financial institutions, mobile money operators, and payment service providers.”

Re: Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) (Amendment) Act 2024 – Implementation Guidance on the Collection and Remittance of the National Cybersecurity Levy

“The Central Bank of Nigeria circular dated May 6, 2024 (Ref: PSMD/DIR/PUB/LAB/017/004) on the above subject refers.”

“Further to this, please be advised that the above-referenced circular is hereby withdrawn.”(www.naija247news.com).

