Burna Boy set to produce first film ‘3 Cold Dishes’

Burna Boy has taken on a new position in the film industry as an executive producer as he is set to produce his first movie, “3 Cold Dishes”.

He will co-produce the upcoming thriller 3 Cold Dishes alongside Ifind, Alma Productions, Asurf Films, Martian Network, and Black Mic Mac, a production firm dedicated to showcasing African and Middle Eastern talent.

Burna Boy will produce the film through Spaceship Films, the production firm he founded with his mother, Bose Ogulu, back in 2015.

The film is directed by Asurf Oluseyi, who won the African Magic Viewer’s Choice Award (AMVCA) for Best Short Film for A Day with Death in 2016.

Speaking to Variety Magazine, Oluseyi described the film as a “testament to the strength and resilience of its characters,” and an “African cinematic journey like no other.”

The movie features top Nollywood actors Osas Ighodaro, Wale Ojo, Femi Jacobs, Ruby Akubueze, Brutus Richards, and Greg Ojefua, as well as talented Ivorian actors Fat Toure and Maud Guerard, and Senegalese actors, Amelie Mbaye and Mentor Ba.(www.naija247news.com).

