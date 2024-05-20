Menu
AI-Optimized Personal Computers Will Be Standard by 2025, Says Michael Dell

By: OyinyeChukwu Paula

Date:

May 20 Dell Technologies Inc. is launching a new line of personal computers optimized for artificial intelligence tasks, aiming to rejuvenate its struggling business. CEO Michael Dell stated in an interview that these AI PCs will be delivered in volume this year and will become standard by 2025.

AI PCs, equipped with neural processing units (NPUs), are designed to accelerate AI tasks such as running chatbots. Dell’s new laptops, unveiled during its annual conference, will feature NPUs made by Qualcomm Inc. and a dedicated key for Microsoft Corp.’s AI Copilot service, which uses generative AI to automate business tasks like summarizing documents and writing memos.

The computer market has experienced a significant decline in demand over the past two years, as many consumers and businesses have not upgraded their early pandemic purchases. Dell and other manufacturers see AI PCs as a way to revitalize demand, with Dell executives predicting these advanced PCs will quickly become mainstream.

“Do you want to buy a PC that is not capable of doing those AI things that you’ll want to do in the future? I don’t think so,” said Michael Dell.

Global computer shipments saw their first increase in the first quarter since the end of 2021, according to industry research firm IDC. AI PCs are expected to carry higher price tags, providing further opportunities for PC and component makers. IDC analyst Jitesh Ubrani noted the potential for growth in this sector.

“All our new PCs will be AI PCs,” Michael Dell reiterated in an interview with Bloomberg Television. Competitor HP Inc. also unveiled new AI PC models at a Microsoft event on the same day.

While Dell is renowned for its PCs, investor interest has recently shifted to its server business, which has seen a resurgence due to high demand for AI-capable equipment. Dell has already provided AI infrastructure to hundreds of enterprise customers and had a $2.9 billion backlog for servers as of February.

Dell shares have surged 95% this year, reaching a record high after Morgan Stanley analyst Erik Woodring highlighted the company’s momentum in AI server and storage businesses. Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani also reported that Dell had secured a significant portion of Tesla’s AI server buildout.

Much of the investor excitement centers on Dell’s partnership with Nvidia Corp., the leading maker of AI processors. A viral clip of Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang praising Dell’s capabilities has further fueled investor confidence.

“It is a good arrangement, so I can attest to that,” Michael Dell said about the Nvidia partnership. He emphasized the need for new infrastructure and capabilities in the evolving era of computing, noting the importance of partnerships beyond Nvidia.

–With assistance from Ed Ludlow.

