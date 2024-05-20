Menu
Again, TAJBank Wins Best Islamic Bank Award

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

May 20, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

TAJBank Limited, Nigeria’s fastest-growing non-interest banking services provider, has won the Islamic Finance News’ (IFN’s) “Best Islamic Bank in Nigeria 2023”, beating other nominees from across the global geopolitical zones in the competition.

This is according to a statement by TAJBank’s Founder/CEO, Mr Hamid Joda on Monday in Abuja.

”TAJBank had since inception won the BusinessDay Newspaper’s ‘Islamic Bank of The Year’ awards for 2021, 2022 and 2023 and before then it also clinched the Leadership Newspapers’ ‘Bank Of The Year Award’ in 2020,” he said.

The IFN’s Organising Committee explained that the Best Islamic Bank in Nigeria 2023 was conferred on TAJBank in recognition of its superior value-adding, world-class products and innovative service delivery to non-interest banking customers globally.

In his acceptance speech, Joda commended the IFN’s Committee for the global recognition.

The CEO expressed the Board and management of TAJBank’s gratitude for recognising it as an emerging frontline player in the global Islamic banking landscape for the IFN Award for 2023.

“These awards and several others TAJBank had received in the past three years will further encourage us to do more in surpassing the expectations of our growing customers in terms of quality products and service delivery for invaluable value-addition to them and their businesses,” Joda added.

Also commenting on the awards, the bank’s Co-Founder/Executive Director, Mr Sherif Idi, lauded the IFN for the award.

He also commended the customers for their growing confidence in TAJBank to deliver superior products and services with, in some cases, personalized touches to confirm to them that our only interest is in them.

The IFN Organising Committee also commended the TAJBank for hard work, persistence, and innovative strategies that enables the bank to make giant strides in spite of the whirlwinds in the Nigerian economy.

The selection of winners for the 2023 IFN competition was conducted by the IFN Organising Committee with support from the Redmoney Group, the foremost global provider of specialized Islamic financial media services across three core divisions of events, publishing, and training.

It would be recalled that TAJBank in recognition of the non-interest lender’s strict compliance with global best practices, particularly in information security standards in all areas of its operations,TAJBank in 2022 received the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) certification.

It also received three International Standards Organisation (ISO) certifications by the Certification Partner Global (CPG), namely ISO 27001, ISO 22301, and ISO 20000 on Information Security, Business Continuity, and IT Service Management Systems.(www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com

