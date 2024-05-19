Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

“ Your economic reforms is causing economic pains and hardship to Nigerians, Shehu tell FG

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Shehu Sani Urges FG to Address Minimum Wage to Prevent Strikes

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on the Federal Government to address the issue of minimum wage to prevent potential strikes by organized labor. Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday, Sani emphasized the urgency of revising the minimum wage, stating that it is within the government’s means to do so.

Sani highlighted the inadequacy of the current minimum wage, arguing that a Nigerian worker cannot realistically survive on less than N100,000 monthly. “If you break down what the government is offering, N45,000-48,000, you will see how unrealistic it is when you factor in many things. The position taken by labor should be considered by the government,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges the government has faced in meeting existing wage commitments but noted that the withdrawal of the subsidy has freed up more funds. “The government has more money since the withdrawal of the subsidy, and there’s no better way to effectively and productively spend it than to increase the minimum wage of Nigerian workers to a reasonable point where they can adequately take care of their families,” Sani added.

Sani proposed that the government has the resources to set a minimum wage of N615,000, suggesting that a living wage for workers is essential. “The living wage should be at a reasonable point. Economic reforms are taking place, and while these reforms have consequences, sacrifices should be shared across the board,” he emphasized.

He pointed out the growing discontent among citizens who feel they are the only ones bearing the economic burden. “Workers see that money is coming in trillions, and they want their share. When a nation subsidizes, it adds more value to wages, but when subsidies are removed, wages must be adjusted accordingly,” Sani concluded.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
Atedo Peterside Criticizes FG’s N90bn Hajj Subsidy as Economic Setback
Next article
Soludo Refutes NLC Allegations of Opposing N70,000 Minimum Wage
Idowu Peters
Idowu Petershttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
  Governors of the six North East states have decried...

Minister Alake Engages State Governors to Boost Regional Mining Sector Cooperation

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
  In a significant step towards fostering cooperation and constitutional...

Usyk Wins Unanimous Decision, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

The Editor The Editor -
Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight, has...

Edo Governor Obaseki to Fund N70,000 Minimum Wage with Government Expenditure Savings

Bisi Adele Bisi Adele -
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has unveiled plans...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

North East 0
  Governors of the six North East states have decried...

Minister Alake Engages State Governors to Boost Regional Mining Sector Cooperation

Data & News Analysis 0
  In a significant step towards fostering cooperation and constitutional...

Usyk Wins Unanimous Decision, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Other Sports 0
Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight, has...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

Akin Yusuf - 0