“ Your economic reforms is causing economic pains and hardship to Nigerians, Shehu tell FG

Shehu Sani Urges FG to Address Minimum Wage to Prevent Strikes

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Former Kaduna lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on the Federal Government to address the issue of minimum wage to prevent potential strikes by organized labor. Speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Thursday, Sani emphasized the urgency of revising the minimum wage, stating that it is within the government’s means to do so.

Sani highlighted the inadequacy of the current minimum wage, arguing that a Nigerian worker cannot realistically survive on less than N100,000 monthly. “If you break down what the government is offering, N45,000-48,000, you will see how unrealistic it is when you factor in many things. The position taken by labor should be considered by the government,” he said.

He acknowledged the challenges the government has faced in meeting existing wage commitments but noted that the withdrawal of the subsidy has freed up more funds. “The government has more money since the withdrawal of the subsidy, and there’s no better way to effectively and productively spend it than to increase the minimum wage of Nigerian workers to a reasonable point where they can adequately take care of their families,” Sani added.

Sani proposed that the government has the resources to set a minimum wage of N615,000, suggesting that a living wage for workers is essential. “The living wage should be at a reasonable point. Economic reforms are taking place, and while these reforms have consequences, sacrifices should be shared across the board,” he emphasized.

He pointed out the growing discontent among citizens who feel they are the only ones bearing the economic burden. “Workers see that money is coming in trillions, and they want their share. When a nation subsidizes, it adds more value to wages, but when subsidies are removed, wages must be adjusted accordingly,” Sani concluded.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...