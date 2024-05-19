Usyk Wins Unanimous Decision, Becomes Undisputed Heavyweight Champion

Oleksandr Usyk, the former undisputed champion at cruiserweight, has now claimed the title of undisputed champion at heavyweight after defeating Tyson Fury in a closely contested match.

In a thrilling encounter, two judges scored the fight in Usyk’s favor with scores of 115-113 and 114-113, while the third judge gave it to Fury by a narrow margin of 114-113.

Despite the decision, Fury expressed his belief that he won the fight and is prepared for a mandatory rematch scheduled for October. Usyk has also indicated his eagerness for a rematch.

Speaking to DAZN after the fight, Usyk expressed gratitude to his team and emphasized the significance of the victory for himself, his family, and his country. He confirmed his readiness for a rematch, signaling his determination to defend his newly acquired title.

