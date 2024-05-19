U.S. Troops to Complete Withdrawal from Niger by September 15

*Niamey, May 19, 2024* – In a joint statement, Niger and the United States have announced an agreement for the withdrawal of American troops from the West African country. The process has already begun and will be finalized by September 15.

Niger’s ruling junta requested the removal of nearly 1,000 U.S. military personnel last month. Until a coup last year, Niger had been a crucial partner in Washington’s fight against insurgents in the Sahel region of Africa, where thousands of lives have been lost and millions displaced.

The agreement, reached after a five-day commission, ensures the protection of U.S. troops during their withdrawal and establishes procedures for their safe exit. Both the Nigerien Ministry of Defence and the U.S. Department of Defense acknowledge the shared sacrifices of Nigerien and American forces in the fight against terrorism. They emphasize that the withdrawal will not hinder bilateral relations in development, and diplomatic dialogue will continue to shape their future ties.

Niger’s decision to seek the removal of U.S. troops followed a mid-March meeting in Niamey, during which senior U.S. officials expressed concerns about the anticipated arrival of Russian forces and reports of Iran seeking raw materials, including uranium, in the country.

