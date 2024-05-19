Menu
Search
Subscribe
Top Stories

U.S. Troops to Complete Withdrawal from Niger by September 15

By: Naija247news

Date:

*Niamey, May 19, 2024* – In a joint statement, Niger and the United States have announced an agreement for the withdrawal of American troops from the West African country. The process has already begun and will be finalized by September 15.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Niger’s ruling junta requested the removal of nearly 1,000 U.S. military personnel last month. Until a coup last year, Niger had been a crucial partner in Washington’s fight against insurgents in the Sahel region of Africa, where thousands of lives have been lost and millions displaced.

The agreement, reached after a five-day commission, ensures the protection of U.S. troops during their withdrawal and establishes procedures for their safe exit. Both the Nigerien Ministry of Defence and the U.S. Department of Defense acknowledge the shared sacrifices of Nigerien and American forces in the fight against terrorism. They emphasize that the withdrawal will not hinder bilateral relations in development, and diplomatic dialogue will continue to shape their future ties.

Niger’s decision to seek the removal of U.S. troops followed a mid-March meeting in Niamey, during which senior U.S. officials expressed concerns about the anticipated arrival of Russian forces and reports of Iran seeking raw materials, including uranium, in the country.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe to get the latest posts to your email.

Previous article
SERAP takes legal action against 36 governors, Wike ‘over failure to account for trillions of FAAC allocations’
Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

SERAP takes legal action against 36 governors, Wike ‘over failure to account for trillions of FAAC allocations’

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
In a recent development, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability...

Drake Loses $565,000 Bets as Fury Falls to Usyk in Saudi Showdow

The Editor The Editor -
In a surprising turn of events at the high-profile...

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
  Governors of the six North East states have decried...

Minister Alake Engages State Governors to Boost Regional Mining Sector Cooperation

Akin Yusuf Akin Yusuf -
  In a significant step towards fostering cooperation and constitutional...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

SERAP takes legal action against 36 governors, Wike ‘over failure to account for trillions of FAAC allocations’

South South 0
In a recent development, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability...

Drake Loses $565,000 Bets as Fury Falls to Usyk in Saudi Showdow

Lifestyle News 0
In a surprising turn of events at the high-profile...

Northeast Governors Decry Neglect, Call for Urgent Action

North East 0
  Governors of the six North East states have decried...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Discover more from Naija247news

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue reading

MORE STORIES

SERAP takes legal action against 36 governors, Wike ‘over failure to...

Yetunde Kolawale - 0