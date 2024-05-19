Menu
Tinubu Appoints 15-Man Committee to Establish Nigeria as Africa’s Leading Renewable Energy Manufacturing Hub

By: The Editor

Date:

President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (InfraCorp) as the Lead Arranger and Developer for Evergreen City, Nigeria’s green industrial zone, aiming to make Nigeria the leading manufacturing hub for renewable energy in Africa.

According to a statement released on Sunday by presidential spokesperson Ajuri Ngelale, this initiative aligns with Tinubu’s commitment to industrial development that meets contemporary and future demands. The terms of reference for InfraCorp include:

– Selecting partners/consultants for key development activities like project design, environmental impact assessments, feasibility studies, financial modeling, and market engagement.
– Raising private funding for the development of the city and its projects.
– Coordinating with partners, development institutions, and other capital and technical assistance providers.
– Reporting to the Supervisory Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen.

Dr. Lazarus Angbazo, CEO of InfraCorp, will lead the initiative. Angbazo holds advanced degrees in Mathematics, Industrial Engineering, Operations Research, and Corporate Finance, and has extensive experience from his tenure at General Electric.

President Tinubu also established a 15-member Presidential Steering Committee on Project Evergreen to oversee this pioneering endeavor. The committee includes:

– Ajuri Ngelale, Special Presidential Envoy on Climate Action (Chairman)
– Lolade Abiola, UN SE4ALL (Secretary)
– Lazarus Angbazo, CEO of InfraCorp
– Salisu Dahiru, CEO of NCCC
– Aminu Umar-Sadiq, CEO of NSIA
– Khalil Halilu, CEO of NASENI
– Abba Abubabkar Aliyu, CEO of REA
– Fatima Shinkafi, CEO of SMDF
– Uzoma Nwagba, CEO of CrediCorp
– Bala Bello, Deputy Governor of CBN
– Teni Majekodunmi, NCCC
– Nana Maidugu, NSIA
– Michael Ivenso, NCCC
– Suleiman Yusuf, Blue Camel Energy
– Chidi Ajaere, Jet EV

The President emphasized the importance of dedication and professionalism in driving this critical project, with the goal of making Nigeria a leader in renewable energy technologies, green solutions, and climate-adaptation technologies, benefiting Nigerians and Africans broadly.

The Editor
