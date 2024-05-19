Speaker Urges APC Chairman Ganduje to Establish Reconciliation Committees

In a bid to foster unity among party members, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has called on the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to establish reconciliation committees across the country.

Speaking at a meeting of APC stakeholders in the North West Zone in Kaduna, Tajudeen emphasized the importance of peace-building within the party to achieve greater success as a unified political family.

“It is time to draw a line. Elections are over; this is time for governance,” stated Tajudeen, urging party executives to ensure peaceful coexistence among members and to prioritize reconciliation efforts.

Tajudeen proposed the urgent formation of reconciliation committees at both zonal and state levels to mend fences and welcome back any members who may have felt marginalized or offended.

Additionally, the Speaker encouraged Ganduje to use his position to address the high turnover rate of members in the National Assembly, advocating for deserving APC members to be given the opportunity to return in 2027.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing individuals from the North West Zone to key positions and urged the zone to reciprocate by intensifying efforts towards achieving the party’s goals in the next election cycle.

Tajudeen also called on party leaders to provide continuous support to the party structures beyond election periods, emphasizing that sustained commitment is crucial for the party’s success.

Addressing the ongoing constitution amendment by the National Assembly, Tajudeen highlighted the importance of considering areas that would contribute to the country’s progress, including state police, local government autonomy, politics, governance, and the role of traditional institutions.

