Soludo Refutes NLC Allegations of Opposing N70,000 Minimum Wage

Anambra State Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has dismissed allegations made by Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) President, Comrade Joe Ajaero, that he was inciting other governors to reject the proposed N70,000 minimum wage.

Ajaero made the accusation during a national television interview. However, Soludo, through a press release by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, categorically denied these claims, asserting that his administration is not anti-worker and highlighting his numerous achievements for state employees.

“The state government wishes to categorically debunk these allegations. At no time did Governor Soludo incite or influence other state governors against paying the proposed N70,000 minimum wage,” Aburime stated.

He emphasized the harmonious relationship between Soludo’s administration and labor leaders in Anambra, noting, “The government of Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo has enjoyed a smooth and cordial relationship with the labor leaders in Anambra State. No letter of notice of industrial action has been received by the State government.”

Governor Soludo urged the NLC and all workers in the state to disregard the allegations and recognize the substantial progress and numerous initiatives his administration has undertaken to enhance worker welfare and human capital development. He argued that the proposed strike was unnecessary and counterproductive, suggesting that the NLC leadership might be politically influenced by external actors to create an artificial industrial crisis in Anambra State.

