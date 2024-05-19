SERAP takes legal action against 36 governors, Wike ‘over failure to account for trillions of FAAC allocations’

In a recent development, the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has initiated legal proceedings against the 36 state governors of Nigeria and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Mr. Nyesom Wike. The lawsuit addresses the alleged non-disclosure of expenditure details concerning the substantial Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) funds received since 1999.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The legal action comes in the wake of the FAAC’s distribution of N1.123 trillion and N1.208 trillion to the federal, state, and local governments in March and April 2024, respectively. The states reportedly received N398.689 billion in March and N403.403 billion in April.

Filed under the case number FHC/ABJ/CS/666/2024 at the Federal High Court in Abuja, SERAP’s petition seeks a judicial mandate for the governors and Mr. Wike to transparently disclose the specifics of the FAAC allocations utilized by their administrations, including detailed project lists and locations.

Furthermore, SERAP requests the court to obligate the governors and Mr. Wike to engage the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate any potential misappropriation of the allocations and oversee the funds’ utilization.

SERAP contends that the Nigerian public has a right to be informed about the deployment of public funds, including FAAC allocations. The organization argues that the lack of transparency in these financial dealings adversely affects citizens’ fundamental rights and hinders their ability to hold their state and FCT administrations accountable.

The lawsuit, represented by SERAP’s legal team comprising Kolawole Oluwadare, Kehinde Oyewumi, and Andrew Nwankwo, emphasizes the necessity for state and FCT authorities to adhere to principles of transparency and accountability in managing public funds.

The case underscores the ongoing discourse on financial transparency and the imperative for government officials to uphold their legal duties in providing comprehensive accounts of public fund expenditures.

Share this: Facebook

X



Like this: Like Loading...