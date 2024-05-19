Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Video Shows Him Assaulting Ex-Girlfriend Cassie in 2016

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sean “Diddy” Combs admitted to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway in 2016 after CNN released video footage of the incident. In a video apology posted on Instagram and Facebook, Combs expressed remorse for his actions, calling them “inexcusable.”

“I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now,” the music mogul said in his statement on Sunday.

The security video, aired on Friday, shows Combs, wearing only a white towel, punching and kicking Cassie, who was his protege and longtime girlfriend at the time. The footage also shows Combs shoving and dragging Cassie, and throwing a vase at her.

Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, sued Combs in November, alleging years of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse. Although the lawsuit was settled the next day, it led to intense scrutiny of Combs. This scrutiny included several additional lawsuits and a federal criminal sex-trafficking investigation, which resulted in authorities raiding Combs’ mansions in Los Angeles and Miami.

Combs had previously denied all allegations in the lawsuits. However, neither he nor his representatives had addressed the newly emerged video until his apology on Sunday. “It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times in your life, but sometimes you got to do that,” Combs said in the video. “I went and I sought out professional help. I got into therapy, went to rehab. I had to ask God for His mercy and grace. I’m so sorry. But I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

In the apology video, Combs appears somber, wearing a T-shirt, and recording from a patio. This marks his most direct response and first apology after six months of allegations that have threatened his reputation and career.

Meredith Firetog, who represents Ventura and other women who have sued Combs, criticized the apology, stating it was “more about himself than the many people he has hurt.” Firetog added, “When Cassie and multiple other women came forward, he denied everything and suggested that his victims were looking for a payday. That he was only compelled to ‘apologize’ once his repeated denials were proven false shows his pathetic desperation, and no one will be swayed by his disingenuous words.”

The Associated Press typically does not name individuals who allege sexual abuse unless they come forward publicly, as Ventura has done. In December, after Ventura and at least three other women filed lawsuits against him, Combs posted a statement on Instagram broadly denying all allegations.

“Let me be absolutely clear. I did not do any of the awful things being alleged,” his post read.

The security camera video, dated March 5, 2016, closely matches the description of an incident at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles described in Ventura’s lawsuit. The lawsuit alleges that Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the security video immediately after the incident. Neither Combs nor his representatives have addressed this specific allegation. CNN did not disclose how it obtained the footage.

The lawsuit claims that Ventura had been trying to escape from a sleeping Combs, who had already punched her in the face before the video began. Combs is not in danger of being criminally prosecuted for the beating, as the statute of limitations for assault and battery charges expired years ago.

Ventura signed with Diddy’s label in 2005, and the two had an on-again-off-again romantic relationship for more than a decade starting in 2007.

