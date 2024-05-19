Menu
Geopolitics

Russian Court Orders Seizure of Deutsche Bank and UniCredit Assets

By: The Editor

Date:

A Russian court has ruled to seize the assets of Deutsche Bank and UniCredit in Russia, according to court documents dated May 16. This move comes as European banks have largely exited the Russian market following Moscow’s 2022 offensive on Kyiv.

The St. Petersburg court ordered the seizure of 239 million euros ($260 million) from Deutsche Bank and around 463 million euros ($504 million) worth of assets belonging to Italy’s UniCredit. Both decisions were made in response to a request from RusKhimAlians, which had planned to build a significant gas processing and liquefaction plant in partnership with German company Linde. Linde withdrew from the project due to Russia’s military actions.

RusKhimAlians sued UniCredit and Deutsche Bank, both of which were guarantors of the project. UniCredit, one of the European banks most exposed to Russia at the start of the 2022 Ukraine conflict, has a substantial local subsidiary in the country. Despite preliminary discussions about a sale last year, progress has been minimal.

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel stated the bank’s intention to leave Russia but emphasized that abandoning an operation worth 3 billion euros would undermine the spirit of Western sanctions against Moscow over the war. However, UniCredit has gradually reduced its exposure to Russia, increasing its capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio to 16% from 15% last year.

